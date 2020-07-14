The Southland Hogs Majors team rolled to the Dixie Baseball state title with a 6-1 victory over Monroe on Monday night in Sterlington.

The Hogs, made up of players 18 and younger, most from Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, moved to 19-4-1 on the summer and will now play in the Dixie World Series, set for July 24-28 in Ozark, Ala.

On the mound for the Hogs on Monday, Nicolas Montalbano (four innings, hit, no runs, strikeout, walk), got the win and Brennan Hamner (three innings, three hits, earned run, five strikeouts, two walks) also pitched.

At the plate for the Hogs (eight hits, error) on Monday, leaders included Kaile Levatino (RBI), Isaiah Levins (RBI), Caleb Wilson (RBI), Nick Brunet (three hits, double, RBI), David Lirette (double, RBI) and Brayden Walters (double).

The Hogs scored a run in the second inning, three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning, while Monroe (four hits, two errors) scored its run in the first inning.

The Hogs, based in Houma, went 4-0 at the tourney to advance to the World Series.

“Our pitching was really good, and we had some really good approaches at the plate,” Hogs coach Joe Teuton said. “Our guys really swung the bat well. It was a really good weekend and I think we have a good chance in the World Series.”