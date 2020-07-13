About 50 protesters gathered for the March for Social Justice, to protest the existence of the memorial, located at the county courthouse. During the protest an elderly woman who was with a group of counter-demonstrators was found on the ground.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released a video from a citizen that shows a widely discussed incident from Sunday’s demonstration at the Confederate memorial in DeFuniak Springs.

"Walton County Sheriff’s Office is publishing a video obtained from a citizen who attended the protests held at the Walton County Courthouse Sunday in DeFuniak Springs in order to quell rumors in the community and misinformation in the news. This video provides a different perspective from what is published by news sources," said WCSO in a Monday Facebook post.

It was unclear at the time of the incident as to how she came to be on the ground.

However, the recently released video shows what happened before and after the incident.

