50 years ago this week

• Sponsors were sought for 20 outstanding Partlow State School athletes to participate in Chicago’s Special International Olympic Games.

• Trials of more than 125 persons arrested in May demonstrations at the University of Alabama were to be expedited when the City Commission set in motion the legal machinery to appoint two deputy recorders to aid Judge Joe G. Burns in hearing the cases. One student was fined $100 plus court costs and a sentence of six months at or labor or jail.

• The Tuscaloosa County Board of Education would proceed with the implementation of a federal court order to speed up the complete desegregation of all its schools and faculties. The board had held off awaiting the decision by the U.S. District Court as to whether or not the Alabama law was legal.

• The University of Alabama established the New College, a new division that would work closely with the existing schools and colleges to continue the work of improving instruction. President David Mathews said that the New College would be able to individualize the requirement of admission, progression and graduation; it would utilize highly individualized study and learning programs, teaching modes and devices and would draw freely from the extensive and diverse scholarship of the entire university faculty.

• The manager of the Skyline Drive-In Theater was arrested while the theater was showing films advertised as a "Love-O-Rama." All the movies were rated X, which means no one under the age of 18 was permitted to attend. Police checked identifications of persons watching the film and found three under the age of 18. The theater cancelled the scheduled "Love-O-Rama" after the arrest.

• Dr. James Sidney Tarwater retired after almost half a century of service to the Alabama’s mentally ill and intellectually disabled; he stepped down as head of the state’s mental hospitals.

• After two months of drilling, night and day, seven days a week, Reichhold Chemical’s drill had penetrated a 7-inch hole more than a mile into the earth. The effort was a search for a dumping ground for industrial waste – a place where chemical waste could be placed to keep it out of the Warrior River, a dumping ground deep enough to guarantee that no underground water supplies could ever be polluted.

25 years ago this week

• The third-oldest church in Tuscaloosa County, Coker Baptist Church, celebrated its 175th anniversary. Historical markers were added to the celebration at the church, formerly known as Big Creek Baptist Church. It was built in 1920 and its name was changed in 1956.

• The vacant Brown’s Department Store at the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue was formally deeded to the Heritage Commission of Tuscaloosa County. Founded in May, 1898, Brown’s Dollar Store opened its three-story brick structure on June 18, 1926, on what was called "the most valuable corner in Tuscaloosa." Among items that could be found in the bargain basement during the special opening sale were ladies’ silk dresses for $2, boys’ khaki pants for 25 cents and dress gingham fabric for 4 ½ cents per yard. Upstairs were ladies’ fur-trimmed coats for $14.95 and men’s overalls for 89 cents.

• Poultry farmers scrambled to cool thousands of chickens threatened by persistent temperatures near 100 degrees.

• The 175th anniversary of the Five Mile Primitive Baptist Church near Akron in Hale County was celebrated.

• Tuscaloosa attorney John Owens became president of the Alabama State Bar.

10 years ago this week

• Nineteen employees in the city of Northport would be laid off in an effort to set the city’s finances straight. The terminations would save $850,000 a year.

• Robert Bentley became the Republican gubernatorial candidate who would face Democratic candidate Ron Sparks in the November election.

• Public defender Bobby Wooldridge retired after 17 years in office.

• BLG Logistics Inc. was expanding its operations in Vance and would provide sub-assembly and sequencing of parts services for the nearby Mercedes-Benz automotive assembly.

• Former Alabama linebacker Woodrow Lowe was formally enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind.

• The University of Alabama planned to extend Mal Moore’s term as director of athletics beyond the end of his then-current contract, which ran for another year.

• Elizabeth Baptist Church held dedication services for its new $4 million sanctuary.

Five years ago this week

• The Northport City Council approved a resolution to instruct city staff to cease providing District 1 representative Judy Hayes with copies of financial information concerning the 19th-century Shirley Place, owned by the city. They characterized her requests as duplicative and wasteful, but the councilwoman defended the questions as legitimate inquiries by a steward of public funds.

• Harper Lee’s "Go Set a Watchman" was published and available at Barnes and Noble in Midtown Village. Lee had not published a book since "To Kill a Mockingbird," which was published in 1960.

• Tuscaloosa city attorneys have asked a judge to allow the release of a 911 call made when a suspect died in Tuscaloosa police custody. The man collapsed and died after being pepper sprayed and handcuffed after police said the man lead them on a chase through the woods behind Crescent East Apartments while they were trying to serve a warrant. A 911 caller had reported seeing the man on a porch holding a gun. Tuscaloosa law enforcement authorities asked for the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice in independently review the case as part of an effort to ensure transparency and accountability in regard to the man’s death.

• Japanese electronics manufacturer TDK Corp. and the University of Alabama signed a research agreement focused on the next generation of new magnetic materials that could lead to technology breakthroughs in electronics.

• A Tuscaloosa abortion clinic sued the state over a regulation that required abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital, or a contract with a physician who does, to handle patients with complications. The clinic was one of five abortion providers in Alabama and one of two that provide abortions in the second trimester.

• A hiring event was held for Tuscaloosa’s first Aldi grocery store.

• Deaths this week included Doug Layton, a Birmingham radio host and former University of Alabama football color analyst and pre-game host, at 81.

• The eleventh cannonball was unearthed on the University of Alabama campus near the site where a cache of 10 were discovered the previous month.

• Mountain High Outfitters was announced as the latest tenant for the Shoppes at Legacy Park.

• The Crimson Tide football team placed six on the All-SEC first team and 12 overall selections. Sophomore left tackle Cam Robinson and senior center Ryan Kelly – the only returning starters on offense – were both first-team picks, while defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive back Cyrus Jones were first-team selections on defense. Kicker JK Scott was also a first-team selection. Running back Derrick Henry was voted to the second team, as was defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. Running back Kenyan Drake, tight end O.J. Howard, defensive lineman Jarran Reed and defensive back Eddie Jackson were all third-team selection.

One year ago this week

• Northport City administrator Bruce Higginbotham resigned to return to the private sector.

• Tuscaloosa City Hall was cracking down on property violations and blight in residential neighborhoods.

• American Christian Academy was using technology to keep football players safer. The players would be wearing high tech helmets that transmit data on hits to their coaches and trainers in real time.

• The Tuscaloosa Public Library started its "Tinker Tubs" project. The pilot program would provide storage tubs filled with equipment and activities related to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curricula. Library Deputy Director Jennifer Pearson said teachers and librarians in schools would be able to rent the tubs, expected to contain robotics, computer tablets and other STEM-based equipment for students to use.

• Two West Alabama lawmakers would participate in a group formed by the governor to study the state’s criminal justice system. State Sen. Bobby Singleton of Greensboro and state Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa would be members of the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy.

• Stillman College was working on projects to develop a hotel and a mixed residential and retail development on college property.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.