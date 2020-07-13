A 17-year-old boy is dead following a fatal crash on Sunday on State Road 123.

Five people were in a vehicle that was fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper about noon while traveling southbound on SR 123, according to a press release from FHP.

The black sedan traveled onto the west shoulder and lost control and began to overturn. All of the passengers were ejected from the car, according to the release.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and the other passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.