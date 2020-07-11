The burn will take place in Tactical Training Area N-27, which is in the northeastern part of the reservation.

EGLIN AFB — A large plume of smoke on the horizon might be visible today as the base conducts a routine controlled burn on the reservation.

It will encompass 400 acres.

For those familiar with the roads and paths that wind through the reservation, this burn will take place north of Range Road 407, east of Range Road 212, west of Range Road 345, and south of Range Road 213.

Winds should be out of the northwest, and the smoke should rise to 3,100 feet.

Eglin conducts controlled burns to revitalize the natural environment on the test range.