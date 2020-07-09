This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The number of local nursing homes affected by COVID-19 has grown recently, with 11 residential treatment facilities in Okaloosa and Walton counties reporting cases.

According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, nine facilities in Okaloosa County and two in Walton County have staff or residents who have tested positive.

Shoal Creek Rehabilitation has 19 patient cases, with three transferred to the hospital. Destin Health and Rehabilitation Center has 14 residents with COVID-19, with four transferred to the hospital.

In Walton County, Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has 15 active cases.

Other facilities reporting positive resident or staff tests include Crestview Rehabilitation Center, Emerald Coast Center Nursing Home, Hawthorne House, Stanley House, the Manor at Bluewater Bay, Superior Residences of Niceville and Westwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the state report.