FORT WALTON BEACH– A man was attacked Tuesday night while entering his hotel room at the Holiday Lodge and Suites on Miracle Strip Parkway, police said.

At approximately 5:26 p.m., Fort Walton Beach police officers responded to the Holiday Lodge and Suites to a report of an armed robbery, according to a press release from the City of Fort Walton Beach.

The suspect, Wilfred Christopher Taylor, 33, of Citra, Florida, attacked the victim, as he was entering his hotel room in an attempt to steal his wallet and car keys, the release said.

A struggle ensued, and Taylor struck the victim in the head with a handgun.

Taylor fled the scene and was quickly located by Fort Walton Beach detectives. Taylor was arrested and charged with two felonies, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.