DESTIN – American flags weren’t the only ones flying at the Fourth of July parade along the Destin Harbor near Crab Island.

Many Northwest Floridians showed their support for U.S. President Donald Trump with Trump flags flying from their boats, signs, t-shirts, hats and banners. Among them was Anne Ziegenhorn and Deidre Cannon, the co-administrators of the "I’m a Florida Trump Girl" Facebook page, who participated in the parade while wearing Trump hats and T-shirts.

"It was a dual purpose there," Ziegenhorn said. "It was to celebrate Fourth of July – celebrate our country, celebrate being Americans – as well as celebrate what a fantastic job we feel President Trump is doing."

Ziegenhorn and Cannon plan to host a similar boat rally and parade supporting President Trump from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5. One group will start at the Mid-Bay Bridge and another group will start in Pensacola, and they will meet in the middle around Hurlburt Marina.

Bluewater Bay resident Laurie Roberts was another participant in the Independence Day and President Trump parade. She and her family are Trump supporters, she said.

Roberts said their boat was already decorated in a patriotic theme for the holiday, and they added in a Trump flag and wore Trump t-shirts and hats.

And that isn’t uncommon, Roberts said.

"Every weekend you go out – whether you’re at Crab Island or at the Harbor – there’s just so many Trump flags," Roberts said. "It was even moreso than normal. Everyone was playing patriotic music – every boat was just blaring it. Other boats, which was really funny, had mannequins and cutouts of Donald Trump. It was great."

One boat stood out to Ziegenhorn because of its playlist.

"They had a boat that had a really good sound system and had made a whole bunch of music," Ziegenhorn said. "For example, the song ‘Jump’ from the ‘80s – instead of (saying) ‘jump,’ it said, ‘Go vote Trump.’ It was a lot of fun."

Many boats and even large yachts were "decked out," Roberts said. And it wasn’t just the boats that participated in the festivities, she said.

"The entire Harbor – every place we passed, the buildings were hanging Trump flags or American flags and they were out on their balconies hooting and hollering as the parade went through," Roberts said.