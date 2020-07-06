FORT WALTON BEACH — The body of a homeless woman was discovered Sunday in a small wooded area off the 400 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the death appears suspicious and is being treated as a homicide.

A call came in to the OCSO around 12:21 p.m. from an individual who had spotted the female and said she appeared deceased, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

This is the second homeless woman this year who has died under suspicious circumstances in Okaloosa County.

In January, Erin Elizabeth Hindes, 52, was found dead while camping on an empty lot just off Beal Parkway.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating that death as a homicide. Anyone with information on that case is asked to contact Detective Kelly Stanley at 850-833-9546.

An autopsy will be scheduled for Sunday’s homicide and additional details will be released at the appropriate time, OCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.