LYNN HAVEN — After two years of living away from his two-bedroom apartment at Pinnacle at Hammock Place, George Gessmann was glad to settle back in this April.

"We lived here for a month and then the hurricane came and we moved out," said the 63-year-old local retiree from Trane. "We lived in Chipley for two years until they rebuilt the apartments and we came back."

Hurricane Michael winds eclipsing 157 mph destroyed everything in their path on that unassuming day of Oct. 10, 2018. The category 5 storm leveled Mexico Beach and damaged the majority of structures in Panama City, including Gessman’s apartment complex at 909 Minnesota Ave.

"It’s great for us. We have two bedrooms, one we use as an office," he said, opening his arms to showcase his home’s decorations. "Big enough for us because when you get older, the less you have to clean, the better."

The complex reported full capacity at the time of Gessmann’s interview last week.

"We were glad they called" to move back in, he said, noting there was a price increase but it was reasonable. "Everything is good. It’s convenient to everything in the area. The neighbors are nice. The staff at the office are nice."

A new home remains a valuable find in Bay County. According to Michael Johnson, director of community development block grants and the state housing incentives program for Panama City and the county, no vacancies are available at complexes and home buyers might find prices are less affordable post-storm.

"While many of the multi-family developments have completed their repairs and are back online, with no vacancies, several have yet to either begin work, planned not to return, or have a timeline of Dec. 31 this year for completion of repairs," he said in an email Thursday.

Johnson provided a listing of a 1,076 units across 11 multi-family complexes that fall within that category. While 373 residential properties are for sale, 65 have undergone repairs and 77 are on a spectrum of moderate to significant levels of damage. The remaining 221 are labeled "very little" or "no known damage." And 10 have no label at all.

Vice Chair of Florida Housing Finance Corporation Ray Dubuque said the area's housing market rebound is still roughly four years away. The state corporation assists areas with providing affordable housing. Currently, seven development applications are in the process of being approved.

"From the start, we knew it was going to be a long process ... With the extent of the damage within this Lynn Haven area and east of here, was extensive damage," Dubuque said last week following a grand opening and ribbon cutting at Pinnacle Hammocks, noting local governments have been proactive in bringing developments back to the area. "We're coming along. We still probably have three to four years to get built out with the ones that have been approved."

Pointing out that the local housing inventory itself was "starting to see a shortage in Bay County" prior to the storm, particularly affordable housing is experiencing a shortage, Dubuque said.

"Once they get back up and opened up, they fill back up," he said. "We've seen that with all of the properties we finance."

On the other side of the Pinnacle Hammocks complex, Heather Jordan sat on a bench with her partner Ron Ragan. Jordan, a native, relocated back to the area in the summer of 2018 with intentions of buying a home.

"I was staying with my parents attempting to buy a house, but, of course, all of the homes got blown away during the hurricane. So, in order to get out of my parents house, I just moved into here," she said.

As a 35-year-old single mother of two pre-teen children and paying $934 a month for a three bedroom — which, she said is 60% of her annual income on a one-year lease — is nearly affordable.

"The housing prices are absolutely ridiculous. I know the interest rates are at an all-time low, but the housing prices are still way out of price range for a single mom," Jordan said.

In this position, Jordan's intention to buy a new home has turn into renting and waiting.

"There's no way I can afford a house right now ... in the price range that Bay County has to offer," she said.

"I am just grateful to have a roof over my head at this point," she added later. "I love it here. My neighbors make it great to live here."

While it wasn't immediately clear how much prices have inflated, the post-storm affordable housing pinch is a real one and noted by city officials.

"As shown by the residential inventory ... there are a number of residential properties ... the majority are priced well above the incomes that could afford these types of homes," Johnson said in the Thursday email, which also noted the rule of thumb is that mortgage or rent should not exceed 30% of a person's income.

The median household income in Panama City is $41,161 and $25,156 per capita, according to a 2014-2018 U.S. Census Bureau report. About 21% of its population lives in poverty.

Affordable housing "plays a crucial role," he said. "In order for our citizens to return to safe, sanitary, workforce housing, we need to continue to build for all income levels within the county."

Local municipalities have approved 31 single-family housing developments that brings 6,048 units, of which 295 units have been completed. Of the 23 multi-family housing developments that bring 2,061 units, none have been completed.

Despite the shortage and income challenges, the county and city has approved more than $2 million though programs that assist residents in securing homes.

Last month, city officials approved changes to the Local Housing Assistance Program plan, which provides a combined $39,527,997 to the State Housing Initiative Program for both city and county residents. Some highlights of the expanded program include increasing down payment and closing cost loan assistance from $25,000 to $50,000, purchase price cap from $165,000 to $283,900, and disaster mitigation and recovery assistance from $7,500 to $40,000.

Since the launch of RehouseBay.org, a website for the county’s housing initiative, 360 applications have been submitted. For home buyers alone, 207 have been submitted, of which 40 purchase assistance applications have been approved and funds distributed, according to Johnson.