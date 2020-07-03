These are the first cases of the coronavirus to be reported within the facility.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced Thursday morning that two inmates housed within the Santa Rosa County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We were scrubbing the heck out of that jail, pretty much on consistent basis," Johnson said, before adding, "We have had two positive cases out of 600 inmates, and I think that whatever we’re doing is working."

Johnson announced the two cases on the same day that Escambia County officials confirmed three inmates housed within the Escambia County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19. Those three cases were also the first ones reported in that facility.

The two inmates were diagnosed with the coronavirus at the beginning of the week after living in the same unit, sometimes referred to as a "pod," within the facility.

Both inmates have since both been moved from their previous living quarters. All the other inmates who had been living near them were tested for the virus and found not to have contracted it.

The two inmates who tested positive were moved into negative air cells.

"We have negative air cells," Johnson explained. "Which means that the air is recirculated to those cells alone. The air is not circulated to the rest of the jail or outside. We had them for tuberculosis or whatever before the pandemic hit, and now we have them for this usage too."

The negative air cells are effective at controlling the spread of any communicable disease, Johnson added.

Officials believe the two coronavirus-positive inmates contracted the virus from a jail staff member whom they had been in close proximity with prior to their diagnoses.

"Once that person tested positive, we tested the inmates who had been in close proximity to them," Johnson said.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.