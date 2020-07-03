Although the coronavirus pandemic may have canceled community-wide celebrations, family reunions and fireworks throughout the state, the Florida Legislature still managed to light the fuse for a 4th of July celebration.

This Independence Day will be unlike any other when it comes to pyrotechnics.

Although the coronavirus pandemic may have canceled community-wide celebrations, family reunions and fireworks throughout the state, the Florida Legislature still managed to light the fuse for a 4th of July celebration.

A bill (SB 140) that became law this year legalized the recreational use of fireworks for two holidays a year — Independence Day and New Year's Day — and on New Year's Eve.

So far, business appears to be booming: Alicia Price has been working a firework stand in Tallahassee and said sales are nearly doubled what they were last year.

"Several people have said that they have heard about the law changing and they’re more excited to buy fireworks. ... They’re not as worried about getting in trouble for shooting stuff off," she said, adding that the holiday falling on the weekend probably helps sales, too.

That’s exactly why state Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, said he sponsored a bill to allow the recreational use of fireworks. There has long been a prohibition on fireworks for non-business related use, but there was also a way to get around it and roadside vendors flourished.

"I believe all Floridians should be able to enjoy their holidays and not be confused and discouraged by our fireworks laws," Hutson said earlier this year during the legislative session.

For nearly 70 years it had been a Sunshine State tradition for Floridians to ignore a state prohibition on recreational fireworks if they wanted to illuminate the sky to celebrate the country’s founding, as then-Continental Congress delegate John Adams recommended.

As state Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, once put it, they would commit fraud by signing a slip of paper that they intended to use Cherry Bombs and Roman Candles to, for example, scare off birds from a commercial fishery.

Other valid uses included illumination of a railroad or quarry, "for signal or ceremonial purposes in athletics or sports, or for use by military organizations." That led to Brandes' aphorism: "More freedom, less fraud."

For nearly a decade, state lawmakers — including now Congressman Matt Gaetz — worked to repeal the prohibition. By the time Hutson picked up the cause, the proposal had been trimmed to a twice-a-year exemption for the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve/Day.

Hutson’s bill faced little opposition in 2020. At each legislative committee, he offered changes to ease the concerns expressed by groups that included the Audubon Society, The Humane Society and the Florida League of Cities.

Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, a veteran lawmaker, watched how Hutson quell opposition and jokingly asked him to work on the manufacturers to lower the cost to consumers.

"The thing blows up for about 30 seconds and it cost you $40. My daughter really likes to watch all that so I pay the 40 bucks but I sure wish it was 20," Lee said during one hearing.

Hutson assured Lee that he, like Lee, has young children and shared his concern about costs but would let the free market set prices.

Meantime, a record number across the country, like Lee and Hutson, are willing to pay the price manufacturers charge for things that go boom and light up the night’s sky.

Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks, which has three stores in Florida and another 77 throughout the U.S., reported the strongest sales in 50 years. CEO Bruce Zoldan said sales started to pick in mid-May, when stay-at-home restrictions began to ease, and now are around more than double over last year.

That increase has put fire officials and hospital emergency rooms on alert. The National Fire Protection Association reports that fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year –108 in Florida in 2018.

And the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported an estimated 10,000 fireworks related injuries last year. Men and boys accounted for 66% of the injuries, with hands and fingers being the most injured body part.