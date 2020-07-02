The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County reported Thursday morning that three new positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing the total number to nine so far in the county, with four no longer required to isolate.

The new cases include a 21- year old female resident with unknown exposure; a 75-year old female resident with close contact to a positive case inside the county; and a 50-year old male resident with close contact to a positive case outside the county.

The health department said it was ending its practice of disseminating press releases for individual cases.