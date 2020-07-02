In 2018, a law passed to make Florida’s criminal justice system the most transparent in the nation. But FDLE’s failure to meet deadlines has meant the law has failed to live up to its promise.

Back in 2018, frustrated that they couldn’t get the answers they said they needed before they could make sweeping changes to Florida’s criminal-justice system, a group of legislators vowed a new law would bring "radical transparency" and a new era of criminal justice data.

The new database built by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would give the public individual case data, reporting defendants’ bond amounts and their charges. It would tell us how many people are in jails and prisons. It would tell us which state attorneys were dropping charges and which ones were enhancing them.

The American Bar Association called the law a blueprint for the nation.

Wired magazine said it would bring unprecedented transparency to criminal justice.

An op-ed in The New York Times said Florida’s criminal justice system would become "the most transparent in the country."

Yet as protests draw a renewed focus on how the state handles punishments, the public has no more ability to access that data than it did the day the law passed.

The 2018 law, which mandated the Florida Department of Law Enforcement provide granular information about every misdemeanor and felony case in the state, called for cooperation between police agencies, clerk’s offices, prosecutors, public defenders and a myriad of other agencies. The law was designed to expose systemic biases. But it had a shortcoming: It trusted one agency to handle the data, and that agency, FDLE, wasn’t ready.

FDLE missed its first deadline to publish a database by Jan. 1, 2019, and then legislators passed amendments that gave them until March 1, 2019, to start publishing data as it got it. The amendments called on FDLE to publish a complete database by Jan. 1, 2020.

"They’re woefully behind on their timeline," said Sen. Jeff Brandes, one of the law’s sponsors two years ago. "It’s an area of significant concern. We’re trying to address this. We want better data. We want to make better decisions."

As the public monitors COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons and jails, many of the state’s counties are not publishing how many people are in their jails or what charges people are being held on.

As some prosecutors, like Jacksonville’s, say they’re seeking to release more people awaiting trial than they used to due to the pandemic, there’s no way to compare bond amounts to what they were months ago.

As citizens go out into the streets to protest and sometimes face charges like unlawful assembly or resisting arrest, some prosecutors are dropping charges while others aren’t. There’s no one place to compare state attorney policies or how effective those policies are at reducing jail populations.

And as judges, public defenders, sheriffs and state attorneys face election this November, there is still little data for voters to consider.

WHY FDLE FAILED

FDLE failed to say why it didn’t meet a March 2019 deadline, but an agency spokeswoman said it has been further delayed due to the recent pandemic and recent protests.

The state gave $1.75 million to FDLE in the 2018 laws to build the database, including a recurring $666,000 to pay for nine full-time staffers working on the project. In 2019, the state gave $250,000 more to FDLE.

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger wrote, "FDLE members have been working for months to standardize definitions across criminal justice agencies throughout Florida and develop technical specifications so data can be submitted, but agencies have not started submitting the additional data yet. The pandemic and nationwide protests have delayed some deliverables both at the state and local levels. FDLE has routinely briefed House and Senate leadership on the status of this project. It is our hope that we will be ready to receive data in August. The data won’t be available on the website at that point. Once we can receive data, we will need to get it ready and test all information before it is placed on the website."

Just months after the 2018 law passed, when the deadline was still to publish a database by January 2019, the agency submitted a budget request to the Legislature that outlined a timeline where it wouldn’t fully launch a database until the last quarter of 2020.

FAILURE PUT AGENCIES AT RISK

FDLE’s failure to publish the 2019 or 2020 databases didn’t just affect the state agency. It also potentially put every law-enforcement agency in the state at risk of losing state funding for at least the next five years.

The law said each agency, including sheriff’s offices, clerks, state attorneys, public defenders and the state prison system, must submit data to FDLE on a monthly basis. If they failed to do so, then they would be punished by becoming "ineligible to receive funding from the General Appropriations Act, any state grant program administered by the Department of Law Enforcement, or any other state agency for 5 years after the date of noncompliance."

The law also required every police department, every sheriff’s office, every State Attorney’s Office and every county clerk’s office to begin using new uniform arrest and charging documents created by FDLE to transmitting data on Thursday.

The problem with that deadline is that FDLE never set up a way for those offices to transmit any data.

‘IS THERE EVEN A GLIMMER OF HOPE?’

Gainesville State Attorney Bill Cervone, normally known for a mild-mannered demeanor, responded to a request for comment about FDLE’s handling of the law by cursing twice.

"I have no idea when they’re going to be in a position for us to start providing data or for law enforcement agencies to start using a [uniform] report," he said.

He added, "We got no communication from them for months and months and months. then they make this fabulous presentation with this fake dashboard thing. It was clearly to be illustrative only and not reliable."

Cervone was referring to a page on the FDLE website called the Criminal Justice Data Transparency Dashboard. The page says it was built to comply with the law, except it doesn’t resemble anything the law said needed to be built.

The Florida Times-Union requested the underlying data behind the dashboard on Jan. 20. The Times-Union sent five follow-up emails. Finally, on June 12, FDLE said it would not give the data because no data existed. Instead of being connected to a database the department was mandated to build, the dashboard was connected to the state’s criminal history database, which isn’t public and isn’t supposed to power the dashboard.

To purchase the criminal histories in its databases, FDLE said, the Times-Union would have to pay $24 each for 2.8 million convictions, or $68 million.

"Is there even a glimmer of hope that anything in that bill is being compiled?" asked Greg Newburn, a lobbyist with Families against Mandatory Minimums. "It certainly doesn’t sound like it since FDLE is saying they don’t even have the data. What is the program they’re using to take the criminal history? This is ridiculous. This is a farce. C’mon."

HERALDED WHEN PASSED

The law was a priority for Rep. Chris Sprowls, who next year will be speaker of the Florida House if Republicans retain their majority.

At the time he sponsored the 2018 bill, he said the data that comes out of the bill would "guide our future decision making."

Yet when Sprowls leads the state House of Representatives, he may not have any of the data available for potential changes to the state’s criminal punishment system.

Still, Brandes said even without the granular data from the dashboard, he said lawmakers have enough data to know that the state needs to overhaul its punishment system. He said the state already knows it has cancer, and it knows what type of cancer it has. Lawmakers, he said, don’t need an MRI to move forward with treatment.

ALTERNATIVES TO FDLE

In Jacksonville, the State Attorney’s Office has previously said it would publish its own data dashboard tracking what it calls prosecutorial performance indicators. The dashboard is being created with a $1.7 million research grant from the MacArthur Foundation.

Florida International University professor Besiki Kutateladze said recently the dashboard should debut in the fall, and it would be the first time a prosecutors office provided that level of data.

Nelson’s office even hired a university professor as a research director through a federal grant to better gather and study the office’s data.

Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren is expected to follow suit with his own dashboard.

Yet these dashboards will operate in silos and make it difficult to compare one judicial circuit to another.

FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES

While no one said they have been told they’d face financial consequences for not providing data as required, Cervone said that he worried about the consequences of missing the law’s July 1 deadline, but he said FDLE has assured agencies that it explained to legislative leaders that the failure to meet the deadline shouldn’t be used to withhold funds from agencies.

Duval County Clerk’s Office spokesman Brian Corrigan said the county, like other clerks across the state, had adjusted how it collected data, but FDLE wasn’t ready to accept the data. "As of now, the Clerks have not yet been notified that FDLE is ready to begin receiving the revised data fields, but Duval is ready as soon as FDLE indicates they are ready to receive."

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Chris Brown said the office similarly had adjusted its data-collection practices, but "there’s a system I guess that we’re waiting on them to set up. That’s on FDLE."