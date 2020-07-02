Work on the nonprofit organization’s phase II building, which will have room for up to 75 men, is anticipated to be completed around mid-August, One Hopeful Place Executive Director Nathan Monk said.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The One Hopeful Place homeless shelter is about to celebrate another milestone.

Work on the nonprofit organization’s phase II building, which will have room for up to 75 men, is anticipated to be completed around mid-August, One Hopeful Place Executive Director Nathan Monk said.

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS OKALOOSA: Officials look to protect homeless population

As part of the major expansion project, the current 20-bed men’s facility will be converted into a shelter for up to 20 women, who will be the first female clients of One Hopeful Place.

RELATED: Local activist: ‘Homelessness is a community problem’

It stands on the site of Fort Walton Beach’s old, 8-acre wastewater treatment plant at 1564 Percy L. Coleman Road.

"It’s all coming together. I’m very encouraged," Monk said of the expansion.

More room to shelter homeless people is a huge need, he said.

"We’re always full. As soon as someone leaves, we have another person coming straight in," Monk said.

Progress on the expansion was delayed for about a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Last December, OHP received a $500,000 grant from Bancorp South and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to complete the phase II building. The contractor is Crestview-based GC Construction, which oversaw the phase I work.

Other major funding and support for the homeless shelter has come from partners such as the city of Fort Walton Beach, Community Solutions of the Emerald Coast, IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida and the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Thanks to such assistance, the shelter now has a modern kitchen and medical clinic.

Monk said OHP continues to raise money to pay for the employees who will be needed to serve the additional clients once the phase II project is finished.

"We’re relying on financial giving, which is not what it used to be because of COVID," he said.

In an email to the Daily News, Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Ted Corcoran hailed the shelter expansion and reflected on the start and overall progress of One Hopeful Place.

Corcoran is a member of the non-profit Community Solutions of the Emerald Coast, which spearheaded the establishment of OHP.

"Leading into the July 4 weekend of 2015, the Community Solutions board could never in a million years have thought that in five years, we would have a facility built that could house every man in Okaloosa County who wants to turn their life around," Corcoran said. "AND have another facility that would accommodate single women down on their luck. AND a medical clinic in their neighborhood to assist with helping all aspects of changing lives."

He recalled when city officials and the chamber’s board of directors made it their mission to house the homeless.

"With a cavalcade of volunteers and donations starting at just $1, our community has turned this dream into a reality. In five years," Corcoran said. "It all started on Dec. 10, 2015 — with state of Florida monies funded via Sen. Don Gaetz and Rep. Matt Gaetz — when we broke ground on phase I of One Hopeful Place, converting an old pole barn accommodating lawn mowers and bees’ nests.

"In four years, this building has assisted hundreds of men (to get) off the streets (and lead) a better life. The phase II building, which has served as the temporary central cold night shelter for the last two years, is ready to open.

"With amazing support from IMPACT 100 and Federal Home Loan Bank, and hundreds of individual donations, this building will not only house 50+ men — and be the official cold night shelter — but the industrial kitchen will be used as a training place for some of the residents.

"They may get a bed and a career by staying at One Hopeful Place," Corcoran added. "Then we retrofitted phase I into the women’s shelter and the dream has become a reality. In five years!"

Much more help from the community is needed, he said.

"We need your church, nonprofit, business, family to assist us as One Hopeful Place changes lives every day," Corcoran said. "Please consider contributing your funds or volunteer spirit to achieve the goal. Ongoing thanks to United Way, Opportunity Place, Fresh Start, the Homelessness & Housing Alliance and all the other agencies working together to achieve our collective mission of eliminating homelessness in Okaloosa County."

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>