FORT WALTON BEACH — Okaloosa County has recorded its seventh fatality of a COVID-19 patient.

The latest victim, the county’s first since May 21, was a 90-year-old man who had not been residing in a long-term facility when he contracted the coronavirus, according to the Okaloosa County branch of the Department of Health.

He had been diagnosed with the disease June 16.

RELATED: FIREWORKS ROUNDUP: Who is having fireworks and who is not?

RELATED: FLORIDA CORONAVIRUS: Okaloosa, Bay and Washington with deaths reported

Bay County also logged its fifth COVID-19 patient death Tuesday. The victim there was a 48-year-old man who was diagnosed with the disease on June 5.

A third Panhandle fatality was reported in Washington County, where a 79-year-old man who had been battling the disease since May became the county’s 13th victim.

The total of COVID-19 patient deaths in the eight-county Northwest Florida region that includes Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Gulf and Franklin county now stands at 43.

According to Florida Health Department data, Bay County, like Okaloosa, had not lost a COVID-19 patient since May. Washington County recorded its 12th death just last weekend.

The deaths come as both Okaloosa and Bay counties are seeing rapid increases in the number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed. Okaloosa County jumped from 666 cases to 704 overnight and Bay County from 384 cases to 408.

But while much of the increase in cases is being attributed to increased testing, in Okaloosa County since mid-June there has been a noticeable spike in the number of people hospitalized as well as the number of those who have been placed under ICU care.

As of Tuesday, prior to the most recent death being reported, Okaloosa County had 15 total hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but 10 of those were occupying ICU beds. On June 18, the county reported just two coronavirus patients in ICU.

The Bay County Health Department reported on its website that 23 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 30 days. A Health Department spokeswoman said coronavirus patients are treated in a special unit set aside for them and she could not provide a number currently receiving hospital care.