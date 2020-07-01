A 35-year-old Napoleonville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a child sex crime investigation, authorities said.

Ken Leo Landry, of 617 La. 403, is charged with child pornography, five counts of felony sexual abuse of an animal and obstruction of justice, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Landry was arrested following an investigation and execution of a search warrant in Paincourtville, authorities said.

Detectives and deputies assisted the Attorney General’s Office during the search at Landry’s home in connection with a juvenile pornography probe. Warrants were issued for Landry’s arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish jail without bond.