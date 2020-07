The Fourth of July holiday will affect some garbage collection routes in Northport.

The city of Northport said homes that have their garbage picked up on Fridays will instead have their garbage picked up Thursday.

The city of Tuscaloosa collects garbage on a Monday through Thursday schedule and its routes will not be affected by the holiday.

The city halls in Northport and Tuscaloosa will be closed Friday.