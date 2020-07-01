Country singer Jason Aldean filmed the music video for his song "Got What I Got" in Destin.

DESTIN – Jason Aldean has walked the white sand beaches of Northwest Florida, according to the latest two posts on his Instagram profile.

The country singer-songwriter announced Tuesday that the music video for his song “Got What I Got,” which was filmed in Destin, will release Wednesday. The video premieres during #CMASummerStayCay Wednesday on Country Music Association’s YouTube and Facebook in a segment starting around 7 p.m., according to the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight's THE night! ‍ Don't miss the Got What I Got video premiere on #CMASummerStayCay around 7pm CT on @CMA’s Facebook and YouTube.

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jul 1, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

The song is the fifth track on his latest album, “9,” which came out in November of 2019. While the plot of the music video is yet to be revealed, the Instagram posts feature several photos of Aldean with his wife Brittany Kerr – one in which they are walking on the beach, swinging on a porch swing in the sand and holding their two children together. Aldean has two other children from a previous marriage.

When I got what I got, I don't miss what I had

The old me before you belongs to the past

In the back of your mind, you might think there's somethin' more I want

But when I got what I got, girl, I don't

– “Got What I Got”