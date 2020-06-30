This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The Florida Department of Health reported another massive increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.
There were 6,0932 and 58 deaths reported statewide, according to the DOH report issued at 10 a.m., Tuesday.
The state has now recorded 152,434 total COVID-19 cases and 3,505 deaths. There are 14,580 hospitalized in Florida and 1.9 million tests have been administered.
Santa Rosa County saw a startling jump of 111 in new cases confirmed as its total leapt from 482 to 593. County Health Department spokeswoman Debbie Stilphen attributed the big jump to test results coming in from across a tri-county area.
Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties also saw increased case counts of 30 or more.
As of Sunday, Okaloosa County was reporting 13 people hospitalized with nine occupying ICU beds and one patient requiring a ventilator. The number of deaths across the region remained at 40.
BY THE NUMBERS
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 30
Okaloosa: 666, increase of 30 over Monday
Santa Rosa: 593, increase of 111 over Monday
Walton: 245, increase of 32 over Monday
Bay: 384, increase of 37 over Monday
Washington: 113, increase of one over Monday
Holmes: 177, increase of 16 over Monday
Gulf: 23, increase of one over Monday
Franklin: 6, no increase over Monday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 12, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 264, plus 29
Navarre: 91, plus nine
Gulf Breeze: 112, plus 35
Pace: 64, plus 21
Jay: 13, plus eight
Pensacola Beach: 2 no change
Missing: Santa Rosa 40
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 273, plus 10
Crestview: 101, plus one
Destin: 94, plus nine
Niceville: 61, plus two
Shalimar: 36, no change
Mary Esther: 41, plus one
Laurel Hill: 5, plus one
Eglin Air Force Base: 8, no change
Baker: 10, plus three
Holt: 4, plus one
Valparaiso: 5, no change
Missing, Okaloosa: 14
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 106, plus three
Santa Rosa Beach: 59, plus 18
Freeport: 16, no change
Miramar Beach: 15, plus six
Paxton: 1, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 2, no change
Bay County
Panama City: 258, plus 26
Panama City Beach: 47, plus four
Lynn Haven: 33, plus five
Youngstown: 7, no change
Southport: 5, no change
Callaway: 5, no change
Fountain: 3, plus one
Tyndall Air Force Base: 2, no change
Parker: 1, no change
Inlet Beach: 1, no change