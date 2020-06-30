CRESTVIEW — While the city’s Independence Day fireworks show still is set for Saturday night, a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases has contributed to the cancellation of the city’s Fourth of July daytime activities.

The nonprofit Main Street Crestview Association had planned to combine several events that were postponed earlier this year by the pandemic into one massive celebration called the Fourth of July Extravaganza.

It was to include the Triple B BBQ Festival, a military appreciation event, a first responders’ expo, live music and games, with much of the overall celebration taking place on Main Street.

However, "It is with caution and a heavy heart that the City of Crestview and Main Street Crestview Association have made the decision to cancel the daytime activities for our 4th of July Extravaganza," association and city officials said in a news release. "With the increase in Okaloosa County COVID-19 cases and thunderstorms forecast for the end of the week we felt that it was in everybody’s best interests to postpone our event.

"It is always our mission to put the safety and health of our community first."

The fireworks display still is set for 9 p.m. Saturday at Twin Hills Park.