Tracey Williams’ focus will be on increasing awareness and community support for PAWS. She will be hiring an operations manager to oversee shelter animal care and animal control officers.

FORT WALTON BEACH – Tracey Williams is the new executive director of the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, the PAWS board announced Monday.

Williams has led local nonprofits and community organizations for the past 20 years. She was executive director of Embrace Florida Kids and Fresh Start for Children & Families; community development and human resource manager for The Arc of the Emerald Coast; president/CEO of the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce; executive director of the Navarre Area Board of Realtors, and co-founded the Navarre Press. She also served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force.

THOMPSON cites ‘personal reasons’ for leaving PAWS

PHOTOS: Dogs and cats at PAWS

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

"PAWS is ecstatic to be bringing someone on board with her leadership background," said PAWS Board President Michelle Curry.

Williams’ focus will be on increasing awareness and community support for PAWS. She will be hiring an operations manager to oversee shelter animal care and animal control officers.

Her first experience with PAWS was nearly 30 years ago, when she volunteered while stationed at Hurlburt Field.

"I was taking a college course that required community service, and the PAWs facility was just outside the base gate" Williams said.

"Those volunteer experiences propelled me into a career of working with vulnerable populations: people with disabilities, kids in foster care, homeless children and families, and now animals.

"I’m eager to do what I do best – work hard for a mission that I’m proud to be a part of."

Williams lives in Shalimar. She has a cat named Milo.

Her first day will be July 13.