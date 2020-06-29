"We worked hard on a lot of these this year and they would have been good had they come through, but because of COVID the governor really had to focus on needs and not wants."

OKALOOSA COUNTY — Okaloosa County lost funding Monday for 11 projects that would have provided direct benefits to its residents, said state Rep. Mel Ponder.

But given the huge hit the state has taken from the coronavirus pandemic and the value to the county of projects that were spared, Ponder said it was hard for him to be discouraged by spending cuts announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

RELATED: (2016) Residents say Okaloosa County must do more to fix aging drainage systems

DESANTIS SLASHES $1 billion in spending from state budget due to coronavirus

DESANTIS NAILS DOWN teacher pay increases

"We worked hard on a lot of these this year and they would have been good had they come through, but because of COVID the governor really had to focus on needs and not wants," he said.

One project that was spared was funding set aside to fund a mental health diversion program, Ponder said.

DeSantis announced on Monday that he’d cut $1 billion from the Florida budget to bolster the state against an expected economic downturn.

RELATED: PHOTOS Storm water troubles near Mooney Road

Northwest Florida State College lost $600,000 that would have gone to fund a Veteran’s Success Center at the school’s Niceville campus. College officials also will not see $50,000 that had been set aside to fund a Service Dogs for Veterans program.

Ocean City-Wright firefighters had hoped $500,000 in state dollars would allow them to construct a fire training facility on the shared Fort Walton Beach campus of Northwest Florida State College and the University of West Florida.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

UWF’s plans to use the facility as part of a curriculum offering specialized degrees to firefighters were also negatively impacted by the veto, according to Ponder.

Firefighters on the north side of Okaloosa County were also hurt by the vetoes announced Monday. The Crestview Public Safety Training Facility lost a $500,000 appropriation.

For years, residents living in neighborhoods near Gap Creek have been plagued by flooding problems. This year’s relief in the form of a $375,000 appropriation was snatched away at the last minute. Okaloosa County Overbrook Area Flooding relief was vetoed Monday.

The city of Fort Walton Beach lost $200,000 that would have gone toward hardening its recreation center.

The governor slashed $200,000 in funding for a pilot program focusing on non-traditional public schools that would have most benefited Rocky Bayou Christian School and the Shu Foundation, according to Ponder.

A $100,000 appropriation for a city of Cinco Bayou water project also fell victim to the pandemic budget cuts.

Funding to help restore the historic Bush House at the corner of South Wilson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in downtown Crestview also fell by the wayside.

The governor’s veto pen dealt two major blows to the city of DeFuniak Springs. City officials lost $500,000 that would have been put toward a water and sewer system expansion and another $650,000 that had been set aside to pay for widening and expanding the runway at the city’s airport.

Walton County spokesman Louis Svehla said Walton County did not lose any funded projects to the Monday vetoes.