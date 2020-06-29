Coronavirus cases continued to climb across the state, health officials reported Monday.

According to the Department of Health, there were 845 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 57,081. There were five new deaths for a total of 3,091. There have been 42,225 patients who have recovered from the virus, officials said.

The Houma-Thibodaux area reported 45 new cases on Tuesday.

Twenty-three of those cases were reported in Terrebonne for a total of 1,011. Deaths remained unchanged at 61.

Lafourche reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 1,119. The number of deaths in Lafourche remained the same at 86.

Hospitalizations across the state jumped from 715 to 737 and ventilator use increased from 76 to 79. The state handled 35,125 state lab tests and 669,512 commercial tests.

There were 843 state lab tests processed in Lafourche and 13,012 private lab tests. Terrebonne conducted 703 state lab tests and 13,086 tests in commercial labs.

There were 9.9% of tests that came back positive and 11,765 active cases in Louisiana, according to analysis conducted by The Courier.

Health officials listed 11 cases that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

