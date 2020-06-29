EGLIN AFB — Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, commander of the 96th Test Wing, host unit at Eglin Air Force Base, has ordered the sprawling installation back to a "mission-essential, official business only posture" with "max(imum) telework," he announced Monday afternoon.

In a video posted on the base’s Facebook page, Cain announced that the decision became effective Friday "in reaction to a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Team Eglin and in this community."

The decision to return to a mission-essential personnel, official business only and maximum teleworking stance is "to minimize the number of contacts we have in the workplace," Cain said in the Facebook message.

Cain said the installation’s "safe recreation activities" will remain open. He didn’t say specifically which activities he was referencing, but he did note the installation’s outdoor recreational opportunities.

Eglin’s commissary, base exchange, pharmacy and hospital will be "available to valid ID cardholders as official business only," Cain added.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to ask you to be vigilant when you’re off base," Cain told Eglin personnel.

"Many of our cases have involved large gatherings in social settings without the right health protection measures," the commander added.

Urging base personnel to be safe, Cain said, "I want you all to exercise good risk management, to take care of yourselves, your families and your teams."

And, he added, "I also want you to do those things that we know work against COVID-19. Everyone, especially with the Fourth of July weekend coming up, stay safe out there ... ."