There were 28 more deaths reported, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,447. The state Department of Health reported that 14,354 coronavirus patients are presently under hospital care.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
Another 5,266 Floridians were reported to have contracted COVID-19 Sunday as the total of positive cases reached 146,341.
There were 28 more deaths reported, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,447. The state Department of Health reported that 14,354 coronavirus patients are presently under hospital care.
Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties continued to see large increases in the number of reported cases. Okaloosa County cases rose by 35 to 636 and Santa Rosa County by 14 to 482.
As of Sunday, Okaloosa County was reporting 13 people hospitalized with nine occupying ICU beds and one patient requiring a ventilator. Washington County reported another death over the weekend, bringing the total in the region to 40.
BY THE NUMBERS
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Monday June 29
Okaloosa: 636, increase of 35 over Sunday
Santa Rosa: 482, increase of 14 over Sunday
Walton: 213, increase of two over Sunday
Bay: 347, increase of 25 over Sunday
Washington: 112, increase of two over Sunday
Holmes: 161, no increase over Sunday
Gulf: 22, no increase over Sunday
Franklin: 6, no increase over Sunday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 12
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 235
Navarre: 82
Gulf Breeze: 77
Pace: 43
Jay: 5
Pensacola Beach: 2
Missing: Santa Rosa 31
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 263
Crestview: 100
Destin: 85
Niceville: 59
Shalimar: 36
Mary Esther: 40
Laurel Hill: 28
Eglin Air Force Base: 8
Baker: 7
Holt: 3,
Valparaiso: 5
Missing, Okaloosa: 13
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 103
Santa Rosa Beach: 41
Freeport: 16
Miramar Beach: 9
Paxton: 1
Point Washington: 1
Westville: 1
Bay County
Panama City: 232
Panama City Beach: 43
Lynn Haven: 28
Youngstown: 7
Southport: 5
Callaway: 5
Fountain: 2
Tyndall Air Force Base: 2
Parker: 1