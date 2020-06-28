ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) " With five seconds left in the game, Zontré Scott got the ball. He heard voices in the crowd telling him to shoot or pass.

Some cheered him on to make the right decision and succeed, and others wanted him to make the wrong choice and fail. Not just at basketball, but at life.

That's the story Scott, 18, of Abbeville, said he used to start the speech that earned him the title of 2020 Louisiana Youth of the Year award from the Boys and Girls Club.

'This basically says how, on a daily basis, kids face challenging decisions that can change the outcome of their lives in just a matter of a few seconds,' he said in a interview. 'The Boys and Girls Club was that coach in my life that kept me on the right path.'

Since 1947, the Youth of the Year award has been the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier recognition program. Each year, one Boys & Girls Club member is chosen for the role of National Youth of the Year from clubs across the country.

Scott will go on to compete in the Southeast Regional Youth of the Year competition in September in hopes of becoming eligible for the National Youth of the Year honor. The National Youth of the Year serves as an ambassador for Boys & Girls Club.

Since he was 9, Scott has been visiting the Boys and Girls Club in Abbeville. He started going to hang out his two older brothers, who have been role models in his life.

The fifth of seven children, Scott is part of a tight knit family with Chazz Monique as the matriarch. Over the years as a single mom, Monique played the role of the 'nice mom, mean mom, and friend.'

'It was always us,' she said. 'We all stick together with positivity.'

Every Sunday, four generations still get together for dinner at Monique's home, where she cooks everything from scratch, even her gravy.

Growing up, Scott was 'very respectful, quiet, caring, compassionate, all about his school work and athletics,' said Chaquianta Scott, who at 28 is his oldest sister.

'He loves basketball,' she said. 'Zontre is very easy going. It's not hard to please him.'

Despite having faced difficulties like not always having access to a car, all of Monique's older children have attended college, and Scott is next in line. He plans on attending University of Louisiana at Lafayette for engineering.

Math is his favorite subject, but a degree involving mathematics wasn't always his first plan. Until he tore his ACL in his junior year of high school, Scott intended on earning a basketball scholarship.

Although he had been playing basketball all of his life, Scott started to take basketball seriously at the Boys and Girls Club. That's where he eventually acquired enough skill to play with the older kids, and where he typically chose the position of point guard or wing.

His love of basketball didn't end with his injury. He attended every game while recovering and went on to be captain of the Abbeville High School varsity basketball team his senior year.

He plans to try out for the UL team as a walk-on.

If he earns a spot, he'll make the most of it, his mom said.

'Just like with what I taught all of my kids, if he starts, he's going to do his best and finish it,' Monique said.

Scott also served in the BETA Club, took honors classes, and attended Louisiana Youth Seminar at Louisiana State University to get a leg up on college classes.

Last year, he competed for the title of Louisiana Youth of the Year after his grandmother encouraged him.

At first he was hesitant to compete but his grandmother, who he is close with, convinced him it was worth a shot.

Looking back, Scott said he was grateful for the chance to enter the 2019 Louisiana Youth of the Year contest, even if he didn't win. The competition requires delivering a speech, writing essays, participating in interviews, and providing letters of recommendations.

He used what he learned from his experience last year to compete this year.

'I reworked my speech. I got better at interview questions. Last year, I was nervous. But this year, I was ready for it,' he said.

When he appeared before the judges this year, his mother said Scott made one declaration: 'I'm gonna win today.'

Monique said his relatives were more nervous than he was about the competition.

Oldest sister Chaquianta said she anxiously texted him to see how it went. The night before, Scott went to her house to practice his speech.

'I loved it,' she said. 'I told him how powerful it was. Zontré's speech touched me so I knew it would touch the hearts of others the day of the event.'

Monique said she knows her son is striving for more than the struggles he saw his family go through growing up. He doesn't want to work in the heat, he wants a picture of his family on his desk, and wants to wear a suit to work each day, she said.

'I was blessed with Zonnie,' she said. 'I'm so happy, so proud, and so thankful.'