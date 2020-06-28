In the past 30 days, 224 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, 21 people have been hospitalized, and no residents have died.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County has confirmed 17 new COVID-19 patients for a total of 322 cases since the pandemic began, health officials announced on Sunday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, one of the cases is travel related and one had contact with a confirmed case. In the past 30 days, 224 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, 21 people have been hospitalized, and no residents have died.

Four residents with the virus have died since the pandemic started.

The new patients include a 12-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a 39-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 38-year-old female, a 20-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 50-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, a 26-year-old female and a 27-year-old female.

The health department is conducting the contact investigation and working to identify and notify individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Of the 7,482 tests processed in the county to date, 7,153 were negative. A total of 33 residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

The 322 total cases in the county include 304 residents and 18 non-residents.

The homes of the residents infected include 213 in Panama City, 39 in Panama City Beach, 27 in Lynn Haven, seven in Youngstown, five in Callaway, four in Southport, one in Parker, two at Tyndall Air Force Base and two in Fountain, one at Inlet Beach and three unknown.

DOH-Bay is now testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, please call DOH-Bay at (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts. Testing is by appointment only. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

Also, the next local drive through testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenwald High School at 924 Bay Ave. in Panama City.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777. To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

