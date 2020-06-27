What was it that appeared in the skies over north Baker on Friday?
A tornado-like weather feature appeared in Baker Friday afternoon during a passing thunderstorm, and folks on twitter spread the news with photos and video.
Look at this awesome capture, also taken in Baker, FL, of the possible landspout this afternoon! #FLwx
: @EAviews pic.twitter.com/1Zm5mrXnUj
Me chilling waiting for the tornado to touchdown this afternoon pic.twitter.com/T6urjfMVeS— Lil Eric (@EAviews) June 26, 2020
Just watched this tornado form in front of my moms house it was awesome pic.twitter.com/h8UkvEWcVW— Lil Eric (@EAviews) June 26, 2020
Tornado that just made landfall in north Baker @WEARAllenStrum pic.twitter.com/PMFm5nPw2q— Lil Eric (@EAviews) June 26, 2020
What was it?
According to the National Weather Service Mobile, Alabama office, it was a “landspout,” i.e., a waterspout over land.
We had at least 2 reports of landspouts on Friday afternoon - one near Baker, FL & another near Bratt, FL.
Landspout formation is similar to that of a waterspout. Landspouts are not spawned from supercells & typically don't have a rotating updraft (like our usual tornadoes). https://t.co/fA8IGGEPC0
The National Weather Service makes a distinction between tornadoes that form in thunderstorm supercells versus those that don’t.
READ MORE about landspouts.