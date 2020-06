Call OCSO at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS or P3 Tips mobile app.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 56-year-old Angela Gainer has been found and she is safe.

She was reported missing by OCSO after she was last seen on June 24 leaving a Warwick Drive home in Shalimar.