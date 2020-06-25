In an email, Chapman provided data showing the number of coronavirus cases has been growing by between 7 percent and 12 percent in Okaloosa County every day since June 9, which is well above the 5 percent White House Re-Opening America Gating Criteria she used as a barometer.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Okaloosa County has reached the dubious milestone of 500 diagnosed COVID-19 cases and Health Department Director Dr. Karen Chapman warned local leaders Thursday that the county is facing a critical situation.

The county reported 43 new cases Wednesday to reach the 500 mark, which more than doubles the 232 cases that had been reported as of June 1.

In an email, Chapman provided data showing the number of coronavirus cases has been growing by between 7 percent and 12 percent in Okaloosa County every day since June 9, which is well above the 5 percent White House Re-Opening America Gating Criteria she used as a barometer.

The county has been exceeding the 5 percent mark since June 7, the data showed.

“This is a critical situation,” Chapman said.

Data also indicates that for the last five weeks each person carrying COVID-19 has passed the coronavirus on to 2.24 others.

“The total number of active cases in the county is growing at an unsustainable rate,“ Chapman said. ”If this trend continues the hospital system may become overwhelmed.“

At present there are seven COVID-19 patients being treated in area hospitals, according to Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. Four of those are in ICU units.

The Health Department and well as urgent care medical providers are straining to meet the demand of the spike in coronavirus cases, Chapman said. Health officials are no longer able to meet the time frame to interview and investigate all new cases within 24 hours.

“The pace of increase of new cases is not sustainable since we are outstripping our ability to conduct adequate case finding, isolating of new cases, meet testing demand and quarantine of close contacts,” she said.

The Health Department has fielded more than 600 calls every day this week and exceeded 700 Wednesday, Chapman said. The vast majority of callers are requesting testing.

The agency has expanded access to its Fort Walton Beach location to its maximum capacity and is documenting about 250 appointments per week.

“All but three of the Health Department’s week’s appointments were booked by mid-day Wednesday,” Chapman said. “Tuesday, drive-thru testing conducted at Northwest Florida State College-Fort Walton Beach (not Niceville) was swamped.”

A total of 697 people were tested at the Fort Walton college campus. A drive-thru location has been opened in Crestview, but due to a limited number of testing materials, only 400 tests can be conducted.