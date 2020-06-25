The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 30-year old Megan LeAnn Burleson of Andalusia with elderly exploitation, theft of funds from a person 65 or older, altering or forging bank bills or checks, and uttering a forged bank bill or check with intent to defraud.

An Alabama woman hired as a caretaker for a 94-year old Niceville resident is now charged with defrauding the man of nearly $12,000 over a six-month period.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 30-year old Megan LeAnn Burleson of Andalusia, Alabama with elderly exploitation, theft of funds from a person 65 or older, altering or forging bank bills or checks, and uttering a forged bank bill or check with intent to defraud, according to an OCSO press release.

Burleson is currently being held in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

See other crime-related stories in the Northwest Florida area.

An OCSO investigator says Burleson became a caretaker for the victim in December 2019. The investigation revealed between January and May 2020 she stole and forged a dozen checks, and between February and May she altered five legitimate paychecks to make the amount appear greater than what was originally written.