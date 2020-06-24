The Crestview Police Department is currently investigating a murder that occurred near a jogging trail at Allen Park, in the area of Benjamin Street in Crestview.

Officers were contacted at around 3:30 a.m. this morning by a person walking on the walking trail, in reference to the discovery of a man’s body, according to a press release from the department.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Steed Corsey of Crestview.

As news spread, Corsey’s friends said they were shocked and that the young man had been turning his life around since getting out of jail. Ryan Jackson often met Corsey at Twin Hills Park for a pick-up game of basketball.

"Then we’d all walk home and say our goodbyes and meet up again the next day," Jackson said. "He had so much life in him."

The Crestview Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the case, to contact the Crestview Police Department’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at (850)-682-3544 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477)

This is an active and ongoing investigation and the Crestview Police Department is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Additional information may be forthcoming as this investigation continues.