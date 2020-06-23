A Pace man was arrested for allegedly filming a woman while she was naked in the shower on six separate occasions.

Branden Winslow, 33, was arrested Tuesday, charged with six counts of voyeurism and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail with a $30,000 bond. County records indicated that he was released from custody later that same day.

According to Winslow's arrest report, a woman provided Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies with six videos of herself showering that were allegedly recorded by Winslow between March 24, 2019, and Oct. 13, 2019. The woman told authorities she did not know she was being filmed.

In the videos, the camera was turned on outside of a bathroom and was then either slowly slipped underneath a door or just inside of a cracked door to point at the woman while she was in the shower, according to the arrest report.

"The video begins by looking down at the floor of what appears to be a bedroom and a closed door," the report stated. "The camera then moves to the floor at the bottom of the floor and is moved to view under the space below the door viewing into what appears to be a bathroom. I observed a white female inside the shower. The female was nude."

Winslow’s relationship with the woman did not appear in his redacted arrest report

