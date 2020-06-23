NICEVILLE — Add "trailblazer" to Holly McDaniel’s impressive resume.

Effective July 1, the legendary former Fort Walton Beach High School Lady Vikings player and current coach will become the school’s new athletic director.

Additionally, McDaniel "will be the first female athletic director in the history of the Okaloosa County School District where a football program exists," according to county Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers.

On Monday, the county School Board unanimously approved Chambers’ recommendation to appoint McDaniel to the AD role.

"This is truly a monumental position," FWBHS Principal John Spolski told the board after it issued its full support. "She is perfectly positioned to lead our program to new heights on and off the field."

Before the board members cast their votes, Chambers shared much of McDaniel’s sparkling background.

For example, during her high school basketball playing career, the Lady Vikings compiled a jaw-dropping record of 114 wins and 14 losses, including a record of 34-1 during the team’s 1994 state championship title season in her senior year.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

After McDaniel earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health from Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, she returned to FWBHS in 1998 to teach math and coach basketball.

During her first year as assistant coach, the Lady Vikings won their second state championship in school history. McDaniel was named head coach of the girls’ b-ball program in 2003, and this past season marked her 17th season at the helm.

"During her tenure, she has led the Lady Vikings to 347 wins, 16 Florida High School Athletic Association playoff appearances, 10 district championships, five trips to the Elite 8, three regional championships, three Final Four appearances and a 2017 6A state runner-up finish," Chambers said. "Coach McDaniel and her staff have helped over 45 young ladies sign scholarships to compete at the next level and continue post-secondary education."

McDaniel, who began teaching physical education at FWBHS in 2005, earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas two years ago.

McDaniel is a "trailblazer," School Board Chairman Tim Bryant said at Monday’s meeting.

"She certainly has wonderful credentials to take on this job," Board Member Linda Evanchyk said. "I think she’s going to do a terrific job, just as she has done as an educator."

McDaniel thanked the board for its vote of confidence, then thanked her fellow coaches and teachers, as well as her players, role models, friends, husband and children.

"As a little girl, my parents gave me the greatest gift possible: They believed in me," McDaniel told the board members. "All I needed was this opportunity, and you gave it to me."

The contract of current FWBHS Athletic Director Phil Dorn runs through June 30, according to Steve Horton, assistant superintendent. Dorn has served as AD since July 2016.

In March, George "Chip" Petree was hired to replace Dorn as head football coach at FWBHS. Dorn had served in that role for four years.

Dorn’s wife, Lee Ann, continues to recover after being severely injured by a propeller when she slipped off the back of a boat on Memorial Day weekend 2019.

According to school district officials, the athletic director job description was revised this past spring.

Historically, the AD has been the head football coach, Chambers said in a statement before Monday’s School Board meeting.

"As a School District, we have taken the stance to separate the two positions and in doing so provide opportunity and healthy competition for those who would like to serve in the role as Athletic Director," Chambers said.

Dorn’s final salary of $94,924 compensates him for his head football coaching duties as well as his athletic director tasks, according to Horton.

McDaniel’s starting salary of $77,341 reflects the now strictly administrative position of athletic director, with no head coaching responsibilities.