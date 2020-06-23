This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The state of Florida continued its climb beyond the 100,000 threshold for confirmed COVID-19 statewide, as the total of cases went to 103,506. That marks an increase of 3,289 cases over Monday’s total.

Okaloosa County reported 15 of the newly diagnosed cases and Bay County accounted for another 18. Santa Rosa County had five new cases and Walton reported two new cases, according to Florida Department of Health data.

No new deaths have been reported in our coverage area.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 103,506, an increase of 3,289 over Monday

Deaths: 3,237, an increase of 64 over Monday

Hospitalized: 13,318, an increase of 199 over Monday

BY THE NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 23

Okaloosa: 436, increase of 15 over Monday

Santa Rosa: 355, increase of 5 over Monday

Walton: 188, increase of two over Monday

Bay: 230, increase of 25 over Monday

Washington: 98, increase of two over Monday

Holmes: 121, increase of 63 over Monday

Gulf: 13, increase of two over Monday

Franklin: 4, no increase since Monday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 11, no change

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 195, no change

Navarre: 57, increase of one

Gulf Breeze: 46, increase of one

Pace: 27, increase of one

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 2, no change

Missing Santa Rosa 19

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 184, increase of 9

Destin: 56, no change

Crestview: 64, no change

Niceville: 44, increase of one

Shalimar: 24, increase of two

Mary Esther: 28, no change

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 6, no change

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 2, no change

Valparaiso: 3, no change

Missing, Okaloosa: 8, two more

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 98, no change

Santa Rosa Beach: 32, increase of one

Freeport: 13, no change

Miramar Beach: 6, no change

Paxton: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 2, no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Westville: 3, increase of 2

Out of State: 22

Missing, Walton: 7, no change

Bay County

Panama City: 151, increase of 18

Panama City Beach: 27, increase of one

Lynn Haven: 22, increase of one

Youngstown: 5, increase of one

Southport: 4, increase of one

Callaway: 3, no change

Fountain: 2, no change

Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change

Parker: 1, no change

Missing, Bay: 1