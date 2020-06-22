An immediate closure order was issued for a Santa Rosa County restaurant earlier this month due to the presence of roaches.

The Subway, located inside the Walmart at 4965 U.S. Highway 90 between Milton and Pace, was closed June 17 after an inspector from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation said conditions endanger public health and safety.

Five total violations were cited in the report, four of which were high-priority.

About six live roaches were found, one on a prep table next to the bread warmer station, one on the wall next to the prep station, two on a box underneath the prep table and two in the back kitchen, according to the report.

Dead roaches and roach excrement and/or droppings were also found by the inspector in the reach-in cooler.

Other violations included the presence of flying insects and potentially hazardous temperatures for the tomatoes and lettuce, the report said.

An inspector returned the following day, on June 18 and the earlier problems had not been corrected due to the continued presence of both live and dead roaches.

An inspection on June 19 found no violations and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.