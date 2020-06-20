BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Louisiana Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
21-23-26-27-31-36
(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Louisiana Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
21-23-26-27-31-36
(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.