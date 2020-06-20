PANAMA CITY — Chandler Strong considers himself the blueprint for a changed life.

The 32-year-old Bay County resident was 2-inches away from being paralyzed or even losing his life just four years ago when a bullet shot through his back during a drug deal gone wrong.

Today, Strong lives up to his name in more ways than one. Outside of his muscular frame, top row of gold teeth and thunderous voice, he works with his community to stand dignified and in unity during racially and socio-economically challenging times — particularly, for people of color.

"I want to change the youth and the game using my experience so they don’t have to go through what I went through," he said. "I beat the odds. After I got shot and the bullet missed my spine by 2 inches, I promised God that I would never sell drugs again and ever since then I haven’t been selling drugs, I’ve been selling hope."

Strong, local radio personality David "DJ Big Boi" Barnes, and Panama City resident Heather Chandler partnered with the city of Panama City, law enforcement and a handful of local organizations to honor the history of freedom for all Americans on Saturday at the city's first ever Juneteenth Celebration. The event started with a parade that ran from Bay High School on Harrison Avenue to McKenzie Park downtown.

Juneteenth "should be a national holiday like the others. It’s a defining moment right now. Everything the (enslaved) fought for, we have an opportunity to live it right now, but we fail to live it — like voting and using your voice," Strong said. "Everyone has an opportunity to do it, but everyone doesn’t do it. The people that came here today, they used their voice."

At the park's pavilion, Executive Director of LEAD Coalition Janice Lucas unloaded powerful words to the crowd of hundreds.

"Until we have justice, we may not have the peace that passes all understanding," she said. "We must rise up from within because justice and peace live together in our hearts."

"No justice," she shouted. The crowd responded to the call with a roaring, "No peace."

Right before she spoke, City Manager Mark McQueen reminded the crowd that, for Panama City to become a premier city, it needs togetherness.

"Be better together. That’s really the difference maker," he said, adding later, "That’s where our strength lies."

The celebration was birthed on the heels of racial tension heightened by a reported trend of unchecked policing which has resulted in unjustified killings of unarmed black people — George Floyd being the latest to catch popular traction.

"We’re here today because we’ve had enough. Enough is enough — black, white, red, it doesn’t matter," Tony Bostick, vice-president of Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce and father of The News Herald reporter Jacqueline Bostick, said speaking to the crowd.

"We’ve got to hold the authorities accountable. We have to also be accountable to ourselves," he added later. "If you see something, say something."

The scene was unlike any other local event or gathering used to spread awareness about Black culture, history, or leaders. Signs of short, catchy phrases were more memorable than skin color.

Thais Beatancourt held a sign that read, "Racism is a pandemic too. Color is not a crime" on one side, and "Latinx for Black Lives. No justice, no peace" on the other. The 17-year-old said it’s "so sad" that in 2020, she had to join a parade and gathering to convince unbelievers that everyone deserves human rights, civil rights, and respect.

"Us Hispanics, we’re all in this too. We may not be the same, but we are a minority too," she said. "It’s just so sad that we still have to go through this. I mean, I’m glad that I came, but the fact that I had to come to this, we had to do this, it’s so sad. But I’ll gladly go to another protest, without a doubt."

The energy behind her words spilled over the black mask she wore to keep safe from the spread of coronavirus.

"It’s 2020. We shouldn’t be dealing with this anymore," she added. "It’s not OK to live in fear. I don’t want people to live in fear anymore."

Sheila Florence brought two generations of her family to the event. She said the event was one way to educate them to stand for what's right.

"It’s important that they understand what’s going on because if we don’t start educating them now, they’re going to learn something else," she said. "This is something they need to be in-tuned with and understand — that we matter, we have a voice, and we need to start speaking up."

After all speakers said a few words, the gathering took a recess and then picked back up at 1 p.m. at the corner of 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where a voters registration booth was open and free food and entertainment was offered.

The four-hour gathering was also a place of expression and impact as protesters crowded the corner holding signs and shouting phrases and names of Black Americans who were murdered at the hands of law enforcement officers or other individuals without much, if any, repercussion.

Clasping his hands together in front of his chest, Strong said the unapologetic togetherness demonstrated Saturday is a sign of what's to come in Bay County.

"If you don’t feel outrage at what’s going on in America, then you got a problem," he said. "Some people play the racism game, and we’re about to change it."