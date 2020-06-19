DESTIN—A 41-year-old man was arrested for two felonies Thursday after an incident last month in which he stole a victim’s vehicle and injured her while he was fleeing the scene.

Jason Edward Davis was found by the Elba Alabama Police Department in possession of the stolen vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to the incident, the victim allowed Davis to borrow her vehicle, but it was never returned. On the night in question, she was told the vehicle was at the motel and went to retrieve it, the report said.

The victim arrived at the motel, and attempted to drive the vehicle away from the motel. As she was entering the vehicle, the defendant rushed from a second story room and forcefully removed the victim from the vehicle.

After regaining her footing, she attempted to open the vehicle door, and Davis slammed it shut on the victim’s left arm, the report said.

He then backed out of the parking spot, causing the victim to roll away from the vehicle in fear she may be struck, the release said.