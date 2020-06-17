The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida continued to climb at an unprecedented pace as the state’s Department of Health reported Wednesday another 2,610 cases diagnosed in a 24-hour period.
The state set a new high for cases diagnosed in a single day Tuesday with 2,783.
Total cases in the state have now reached 82,719 and the death toll has climbed over 3,000, from 2,993 to 3,018. Another 25 people died between Tuesday morning and Wednesday.
There are now 12,389 hospitalized across the state as a result of contracting the coronavirus. That number climbed by 183 since Tuesday.
Just over 1.46 million coronavirus tests have now been administered across the state.
Eight monitored Northwest Florida counties extending from Santa Rosa to Franklin County reported 26 new cases. The number of fatalities across the region remained at 37.
By the numbers:
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 17
Santa Rosa: 305, increase of eight since Tuesday
Okaloosa: 351, increase of seven since Tuesday
Walton: 157, increase of five since Tuesday
Bay: 161, increase of 4 since Tuesday
Washington: 95, increase of one since Tuesday
Holmes: 32, increase of one since Tuesday
Gulf: 11 no increase since Tuesday
Franklin: 2, no increase since Tuesday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 9, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 175, increase of three
Navarre: 48, increase of one
Gulf Breeze: 38, increase of four
Pace: 22, no change
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 1, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 12
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 148, increase of five
Destin: 47, increase of one
Crestview: 47, no change
Niceville: 39, increase of one
Shalimar: 19, no change
Mary Esther: 21, no change
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, no change
Valparaiso: 2, no change
Missing Okaloosa: 8
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 85, dropped two
Santa Rosa Beach: 26, dropped two
Freeport: 10, increase of one
Miramar Beach: 4, increase of one
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 1 no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Missing Walton: 8
Bay County
Panama City: 101, increase of three
Panama City Beach: 23, no change
Lynn Haven: 16, increase of two
Youngstown: 4, no change
Southport: 3, no change
Callaway: 3, no change
Fountain: 2, no change
Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change
Parker: 1, no change
Missing Bay: 1