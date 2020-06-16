FORT WALTON BEACH — Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers thinks of himself as a career educator, but he said Monday that he has enjoyed his first foray into politics.

Chambers is campaigning to hold onto a job Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to about 18 months ago and he’s facing veteran politician Ray Sansom as he strives to hold onto his seat.

Campaigning has been a joy, Chambers said, because of the affection county residents hold for the school district.

“I’m excited to make phone calls, walk neighborhoods and meet people,” he said. “People love this school district. They care about this school district. And not only about the education, but about the arts, and the band and the sports.”

Sansom, however, said he hears something different from constituents.

He said he’s being told county voters believe that only veering away from Chambers and the leadership team put together by ousted former Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson, will return the district to the glory of its past.

The opponents spoke at the second of two socially distanced political forums sponsored by Crestview Community Television TV and the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Chambers and Sansom both pointed out how crucial it is for Okaloosa voters to pass in November a sales-tax to rebuild crumbling school district infrastructure.

Sansom said if he is elected Aug. 18, on the next day he will begin a new campaign to insure passage of the tax.

“When people have the leadership they can count on they will support a sales tax,” he said.

School Board candidates Sherri Cox and Marci Gardner, running against one another in District 2 to replace outgoing Dewey Destin, also spoke of the importance of passing a school district sales tax.

“I’m a strong supporter,” said Gardner. “I’m retired, on a fixed income and I don’t have children, but at one time someone provided support for my children.”

Cox said that as a local leader of the Republican Party, her instincts lie with conservative values and anti-taxing sentiment. The sales tax, she said, is one tax she can support.

“To keep what makes Okaloosa County Schools as coveted as they are, we have to restore these aging facilities,” she said.

Also speaking Monday, were candidates for the District 5 county commission seat being vacated by Commissioner Kelly Windes.

Given an opportunity to endorse a candidate in the District 4 state representative’s race, Mel Ponder, who exited that seat for a shot at the county commission, politely declined to do so.

Ponder said improving existing road infrastructure is a priority and suggested sports tourism could be a way that Okaloosa County could help diversify its economy.

Candidate Rich Johnson said the county commission should focus on “jobs, jobs, jobs” as it strives to meet an economic slump sure to result from the coronavirus epidemic.

Parker Destin said he would work to make personnel cuts to alleviate county funding shortfalls a last resort.

Wes Fell, who decided last week to run as a non-party affiliated candidate, said he would like to see Okaloosa County eliminate an $8 million subsidy it provides to the county’s Convention Center and use that money to pay tolls for people crossing the Mid-Bay Bridge.