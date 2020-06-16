While cleaning out a storage building at the Common Ground Community Garden of Crestview on Main Street, Katherine Ward stumbled upon a box of keepsakes she hopes to return to the family.

CRESTVIEW – Katherine Ward was sifting through the storage building at the Common Ground Community Garden of Crestview on Main Street when she stumbled upon something she sensed didn’t belong in the trash.

“I came across this box when we were pitching most of the stuff, which was not salvageable,” Ward said. “When we saw what was in it, we wanted to guard it and get it back to the family. They’d obviously lost track of this.”

Inside, she found keepsakes – baby mementos, family portraits, legal paperwork and other personal items. What Ward found the most valuable was the four-inch stack of baby photos of Dakoda Dillon, who was born Feb. 2 of 2008, making her 12 today.

“To me, sentiment is the most important value,” Ward said. “This child’s baby years were documented there, and I don’t want that lost to them.”

Ward has made it her mission to return these items to the family.

While she wasn’t able to track down any of the family members on social media, she hopes someone will read this article and recognize the names or photos. The child’s mother’s is Deanna Ahern, father is Anthony Dillon and grandfather is David Ahern.

Ward looks forward to returning the box to its rightful owners. She estimates the items have been inside the storage for eight years and the family will want those memories back.

“It could be they had to move or moved in with someone and there wasn’t room for a number of things,” Ward said. “Then life happens and people get separated from their stuff sometimes.”

If you are able to help return these items to the owners, please email features reporter Savannah Evanoff at sevanoff@nwfdailynews.com.