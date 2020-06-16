FORT WALTON BEACH — Organizers of the “Pop-Up Movie Tour” plan to show hit movies on inflatable screens at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday, as well as on June 25, 26 and 28.

The movies will be shown on two inflatable screens at the fairgrounds, 1978 Lewis Turner Blvd. Movie-goers must purchase their tickets online at thepopupmovietour.com.

The cost of each ticket, with fees, totals $26.88, with only one ticket needed per vehicle. Attendees will be able to listen to the movies, which include “Shrek,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Jurassic Park,” on their car radios.

►RELATED: MOVIES AND TIMES

They’ll also be able to order concessions from 2gofox.com. Employees will bring the orders to customers’ vehicles.

The Pop-Up Movie Tour is provided by the Pensacola-based events company called The Drive-In-Dudes LLC. It has held film showings in Pensacola and Mobile and, besides Fort Walton Beach, it plans to show movies in Gainesville starting Thursday.

“I think it will be exciting and will give people the chance to enjoy some classic movies in a different environment,” said Brian Sparling, manager of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. “A lot of kids today have heard us older adults talk about drive-in movie theaters, and now they’ll get to enjoy the experience.”

Sparling said to his knowledge, the Pop-Up Movie Tour will represent the first time a drive-in movie theater has operated at the almost 50-year-old fairgrounds.

He said the area of the fairgrounds where the movies will be shown has room for about 700 vehicles.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, The Drive-In-Dudes will use at least one of their screens at the fairgrounds to show a live Garth Brooks concert. Movies will not be shown that evening, Drive-In-Dudes CEO/owner Michael Silver said.

Tickets to see the concert are $100 per vehicle and will be available through Ticketmaster.