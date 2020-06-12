Eric Aden became the county’s sheriff-elect Friday and will step in to replace his predecessor, Larry Ashley, who chose not to seek another term.

SHALIMAR — There will be competition in the race for Okaloosa County School superintendent and all three Okaloosa County commission seats up for election in 2020.

But the vast majority of the county’s constitutional officers gained or retained office Friday at noon when a week of qualifying ended without anyone standing up in opposition.

Aden, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office major, had raised more than $150,000 in preparation for an election battle, including well over $100,000 in his first three months of fund raising.

Okaloosa County’s two highest ranking law enforcement officials in 2021 will be new to office and will have ascended to their positions of leadership without an election contest.

Ginger Bowden Madden had previously qualified uncontested to succeed outgoing Bill Eddins as Florida’s First Judicial Circuit State Attorney.

Bruce Miller, who heads the First Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office, has also been re-elected without opposition. County Judge Angela Mason will also return to office.

Okaloosa County’s Clerk of Courts and Comptroller J.D. Peacock, Property Appraiser Mack Busbee, Tax Collector Ben Anderson, and Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux all were returned to office Friday by virtue of qualifying unopposed.

School Board Chairman Tim Bryant qualified unopposed and will remain the District 4 representative to that board.

The District 2 seat on the school board, left open by the departure of Dewey Destin, will be decided Aug. 18 when voters are asked to decide between Sherri Edwards Cox and Martha Gardner.

Destin, however, remains under consideration for an elected office. He qualified along with five others, including incumbent Chatham Morgan, to vie in November for four open Destin City Council seats

The much anticipated School Superintendent’s race pitting appointed incumbent Marcus Chambers against veteran politician Ray Sansom was set in stone Friday.

Three county commission races will also take center stage as an August primary season approaches.

Both Chambers and Sansom qualified as Republicans and have over $100,000 in campaign contributions.

Former County Commissioner Wayne Harris qualified to seek a return to the District 1 seat he gave up to run for state office. He will be opposed by minister and former deputy Paul Mixon, who has shown early on a propensity to attract financial support.

Businessman James Walker, like Mixon and Harris a Republican, has also qualified to run for the seat, which was vacated when Commissioner Graham Fountain announced he wouldn’t run.

Incumbent Commissioner Nathan Boyles faces fellow Republican Brad Roehrig in a race for the District 3 seat.

Any registered voter in Okaloosa County will be permitted to vote in the District 1 and District 3 race. Lux, the Supervisor of Elections, said that with no Democrats, non-party affiliated or write-in candidates stepping up, those races become universal.

Only Republican voters, however, will be able to vote in the August primary to decide who will take on non-party affiliated candidate Wes Fall in November for the District 5 seat.

Outgoing state Rep. Mel Ponder qualified as a Republican to seek the District 5 seat, as did Destin City Councilman Parker Destin and Rich Johnson.

Democratic candidate Charles Crivellaro withdrew from the race. He said the county’s Democratic Executive Committee had dropped its support.

Nationally, Congressman Matt Gaetz had qualified to run for re-election prior to Friday. He will face Republican opponents John Mills and Greg Merk in an Aug. 18 primary and the winner will take on Democrat Phil Ehr and non-party affiliated Albert Oram on Nov. 3

A highly contested race to replace Ponder in Tallahassee in the District 4 state representative’s seat will feature Sandra Atkinson, Jeff Hinkle, Patt Maney and Jonathan Tallman.

The winner of the Republican primary in the state representative’s race will square off against Democrate John Plante and write-in Lance Lawrence in November.

Incumbent state Sen. Doug Broxson and incumbent state Rep. Jayer Williamson in House District 3 will both face Democratic opposition in November.