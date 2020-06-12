Terrebonne Regional Medical Center

May 21: Kylie Ray Deese, child of Kaelyn Deese and Chasen Deese.

May 26: Jazmine Ruth Dupre, child of Berianna St. Pierre and Hunter Dupre; Jyren Dwayne Whitrack, child of Jessica Evans and Gerald Whitrack.

May 27: Greyson Henry Fournier, child of Darlene Marie Fournier; Kate Ross Cantrelle, child of Lindsay Cantrelle and Jarrett Cantrelle; Adrian Tony Juarez, child of Jacqueline Juarez and Briany Juarez.

June 1: Jeaux Joseph Cheramie, child of Kelly Cheramie and Max Cheramie; Emberly Fay Perrillioux, child of Shelly Clements and Michael Perrillioux; Bella Rose Luke, child of Hailey Luke and Dante Luke

June 2: Payton Elizabeth Matherne, child of Dalena Matherne and Tyler Matherne.

June 3: Londynn Lee Ann Molley, child of Tori Marcel and Steven Molley II; Connor Paul Pledger, child of Lacey LeBlanc and Coty Pledger.

June 8: Rayna Noelle Badeaux, child of Mindy Badeaux and Justin Badeaux.

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

May 21: Roan Michael Melancon, child of Trinity Melancon and Matthew Melancon.

May 29: Elliot Louise Murphy, child of Dorothea Murphy and Timothy Murphy.

May 30: Khylan Henry Coleman, child of Kaitlyn Davis and Andre Coleman; Ian Pierre Andras, child of Katie Andras and Reid Andras.

May 31: Sawyer Thomas Naquin, child of Evyn Adams and Brady Naquin.

June 1: Broly Jaxon Mcelveen, child of Allie Carter and Dillon Mcelveen; Luca Mark Leblanc, child of Michelle Doyle and Lance Leblanc; Josue Roberto Munoz, child of Gemma Salinas and Jazziel Munoz; Tyris Ahmad Triggs, child of Tara Nolan and Francis Triggs.

June 2: Tyler John Neal, child of Haley Neal and Kent Neal; Ali Vel Tran, child of Brittany Wilcox and Timothy Tran; Chandler Easton Cole Tyler, child of Jennifer Tyler; Amilly Dru Landry, child of Cherie Couvillier and Jesse Landry Sr.; Madelynn Claire Adams, child of Elizabeth Leonard and Jacob Adams.

June 3: O’luan Marie Hall, child of Paulette Hall and Olajuwon Hall.

June 4: Jordan Wayne Haston, child of Chelsea Haston and John Haston Jr.; Noah Paul Robichaux Johnson, child of Abbey Johnson and Joshua Robichaux.