Lafourche Parish officials announce the Galliano Pontoon Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic Thursday.

The closure resulted from problems with a piece of equipment that controls the cable that opens and closes the bridge, officials said. Repairs are expected to last about two weeks.

Alternate routes will be the Golden Meadow Lift Bridge to the South and the South Lafourche Bridge to the North.

The Department of Public Works appreciates the public’s patience and reminds motorists to drive with caution in the vicinity of the bridge and be on the lookout for workers and equipment.