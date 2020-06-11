The number of new cases has topped 1,000 on eight of the last nine days, according to Florida Department of Health statistics. On Monday, the only day reported new cases didn’t reach 1,000, the total was 966.
In what could signal a resurgence of COVID-19 in Florida since the state’s reopening, a record high 1,698 new cases have been reported for the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.
The previous single-day high for the number of reported cases was 1,575 on April 3.
Another 47 Florida lives were claimed by the disease between Wednesday and Thursday and the virus has killed 136 residents in just the last three days.
The total number of coronavirus cases logged in Florida now stands at 69,069, and 2,848 Florida residents have died from the deadly virus.
Locally, Santa Rosa County reported 11 new cases and Okaloosa and Walton each reported seven new cases. The Walton cases included only one person over the perceived higher risk age threshold of 65. The ages of the other six who tested positive ranged between 14 and 26.
By the numbers:
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. June 9
Santa Rosa: 273, increase of 11 since Wednesday
Okaloosa : 294, increase of seven since Wednesday
Walton: 142, increase of seven since Wednesday
Bay: 135, no increase since Wednesday
Washington: 87, increase of two since Wednesday
Holmes: 31, no increase since Wednesday
Gulf: 8, no increase since Wednesday
Franklin: 2, no increase since Wednesday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 8, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
Positive tests by city
Santa Rosa
Milton: 165, increase of seven
Navarre: 43, increase of one
Gulf Breeze: 33, increase of two
Pace: 18, no change
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 1, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 5
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 121, increase of five
Destin: 41, no change
Crestview: 40, increase of one
Niceville: 33, increase of one
Shalimar: 18, no change
Mary Esther: 17, no change
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, no change
Missing Okaloosa: 4
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 83, increase of two
Santa Rosa Beach: 21, no change
Freeport: 8, no change
Miramar Beach: 3, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 1 increase of one
Missing Walton: 5
