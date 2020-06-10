On May 27, Hakeem Ra Shane Smith attacked the victim while he was delivering pizza to his children, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

LAUREL HILL— A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday after he bit someone’s hand so severely that the victim will have permanent damage, officials say.

On May 27, Hakeem Ra Shane Smith attacked the victim while he was delivering pizza to his children, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith struck the victim in his stomach, and the victim attempted to defend himself when Smith proceeded to bite the victim’s two index fingers.

According to the arrest report, the damage was so severe the victim could not write a statement. The report also said the bite reached the bone of his fingers.

"The defendant caused great him great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement to his hands," the arrest report said.

A day later, the victim went to the Niceville Emergency Center for the damage, and the doctors said "this will affect him for the rest of his life."

Smith said he never bit the victim’s hands and sometimes the two would "play fight together."

Smith was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.