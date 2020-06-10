The city-owned center is at 130 Butler Circle, northwest of U.S. Highway 90 and State Road 85. It’s named after the late state forester who in 1989 founded the facility, initially known as the Hub City Environmental Center.

CRESTVIEW — Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Crestview, a playground is expected to be installed on the spot of the old John McMahon Environmental Education Center building.

The city-owned center is at 130 Butler Circle, northwest of U.S. Highway 90 and State Road 85. It’s named after the late state forester who in 1989 founded the facility, initially known as the Hub City Environmental Center.

Construction was completed last year on the center’s existing building, which includes items such as displays of animals that inhabit Northwest Florida and exhibits of turpentine-industry tools and machines.

► New park, parking spaces coming to downtown Crestview

The old structure was demolished earlier this year to provide room for the playground.

On Monday, the City Council accepted a donation of $25,058 from the Kiwanis Club of Crestview to pay for the playground equipment and its installation. The equipment comes from GameTime, of Fort Payne, Alabama.

The equipment has been ordered and probably will be installed within the next couple of months, City Manager Tim Bolduc said Wednesday.

The playground, which measures about 40-by-23 feet, will include two slides, two climbing areas and a rung enclosure colored in tones of green, brown, tan and yellow. An ADA-compliant access ramp will lead to the playground, with a wood fiber surface covering the area below the play equipment.

The Kiwanis Club will sponsor a Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event to celebrate the opening of the playground once the equipment has been installed, City Clerk Elizabeth Roy told the council Monday.

The city and the Kiwanis Club have been working to improve the environmental education center since 2012, according to Roy.

McMahon was a military veteran, award-winning poet and 30-year state forester who spent countless hours at the center teaching children and adults about wildlife and nature. He died in 2015.

McMahon planted more than 100 native Florida trees on the 2.5-acre property that contains the center.

The property also includes a forestry lookout tower that was designated as the 1,000th historical landmark on the National Historic Lookout Register.